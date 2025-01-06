Published Jan 6, 2025
VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger 1/6 media availability
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

ISU's head coach meets with the media to look ahead to Tuesday night's Big 12 home game against Utah and back on a victory over #25 Baylor on Saturday that pushed his team to 2-0 in the conference.