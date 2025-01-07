ISU class grows by one with hometown WR's pledge

A big play wide receiver from a high school not far from Iowa State's campus announced on Tuesday he'll be joining the football program for the 2026 season.

Ames junior Jeffrey Roberts picked the Cyclones over a Power-4 offer from Kansas State and interest from Iowa, becoming the fourth-known addition in next year's class.

The 6-foot-0, 160-pound Roberts put up big numbers for the Little Cyclones last fall, catching 36 balls for 989 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 26 yards per reception during his junior campaign.Roberts also returned a kickoff 98 yards for another touchdown.

The local prospect took three game day visits to Iowa State this season as the program and wide receivers coach Noah Pauley developed a stronger relationship with one of the top offensive prospects in the 2026 class.

He joins offensive linemen Mason Bandhauer and Ethan Beckman and athlete Kaprice Keith as commitments in the 2026 class.