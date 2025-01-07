PFF 2024 Season Grades: Defensive Tackles & Nose Guards

The third-ranked Cyclones rolled past the Bears in their Big 12 home opener on Saturday afternoon. Afterwards, the
Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Saturday afternoon to break down his team's victory over the Bears to
Following their 19-point victory over Baylor in the Big 12 home opener on Saturday afternoon, Milan Momcilovic and
The third-ranked Cyclones turned a single-digit halftime lead into a 74-55 blowout of #25 Baylor on Saturday afternoon
Iowa State will be down two starting safeties heading into the offseason, as redshirt junior Malik Verdon announced on
The third-ranked Cyclones rolled past the Bears in their Big 12 home opener on Saturday afternoon. Afterwards, the
Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Saturday afternoon to break down his team's victory over the Bears to
Following their 19-point victory over Baylor in the Big 12 home opener on Saturday afternoon, Milan Momcilovic and