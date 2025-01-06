Everything TJ Otzelberger said during his 1/6 media availability

The third-ranked Cyclones turned a single-digit halftime lead into a 74-55 blowout of #25 Baylor on Saturday afternoon
Iowa State will be down two starting safeties heading into the offseason, as redshirt junior Malik Verdon announced on
The Cyclones continue the season this afternoon hosting the Bears. Get the in-arena updates in one spot.
The Cyclones will host three offered recruits in the 2026 and 2027 classes on Saturday as they host Baylor in Ames.
The winter transfer window has officially closed but there will still be some new entries over the next few weeks as
The third-ranked Cyclones turned a single-digit halftime lead into a 74-55 blowout of #25 Baylor on Saturday afternoon
Iowa State will be down two starting safeties heading into the offseason, as redshirt junior Malik Verdon announced on
The Cyclones continue the season this afternoon hosting the Bears. Get the in-arena updates in one spot.