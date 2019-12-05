Versatility at linebacker is a big thing with the Iowa State coaching staff and one of their commits at the position played several spots there as a high school senior.

Barnesville (Minn.) defender Hunter Zenzen, who committed to the Cyclones back in mid-April, said he was able to hone in on his craft this fall while helping his squad make the Class 2A state semifinals.

After watching his season in a semifinal-round loss, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Zenzen has moved onto the basketball season. He’s also getting excited for this month’s football signing day.

One of three linebacker commits in the 2020 class, Zenzen will join Iowan Cole Pedersen and Florida native Ar’Quel Smith in inking with the Cyclones later this month.

For plenty more on Zenzen's senior season and his two unofficial visits to Ames this fall, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.