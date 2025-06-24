Transfer Nelson focused on 3-point shooting, adding muscle

The Cyclones have had a good track record developing the final transfers they've added during offseasons under head coach TJ Otzelberger, and the staff is hoping Dominick Nelson can replicate the success enjoyed by another late-in-the-process addition, Curtis Jones.

In order to prepare for the start of summer workouts earlier this month, the combo guard reported to Ames earlier in hopes of accelerating his development. Nelson has been working daily with assistant coach Erik Crawford, as well as other returning players like Tamin Lipsey.

The Utah Valley transfer met with the media for the first time this offseason following a workout session on Tuesday morning at the Sukup Basketball Complex.