Fully healthy Lipsey preparing for senior season

Iowa State point guard Tamin Lipsey has opened his fourth round of summer workouts under head coach TJ Otzelberger and is doing so with a clean bill of health after an extended spring period of rest.

The rising senior dealt with what he called a "chip" fracture in the thumb on his shooting hand (which didn't require surgery) and a strained groin sustained in the postseason, but is back at 100-percent and leading a group of returning players and newcomers in workouts.

The Ames native met with the media for the first time this offseason following a workout session on Tuesday morning at the Sukup Basketball Complex.