Everything TJ Otzelberger said at his 6/24 media availability

A prospect camp visit to Iowa State landed a 2028 defensive lineman a second offer from a Power-4 program.
With the exception of needing a strong close at a few positions, the Cyclones are pretty close to done with their 2026
A Kansas offensive lineman earned the first of what is now three Power-4 offers following an Iowa State camp session
Iowa State junior Mason Williams underwent successful surgery on his hip earlier this week. The surgery was the result
While a June offer from Iowa State meant a lot because it was a 2027 Texas defensive lineman’s first at the Power-4
A prospect camp visit to Iowa State landed a 2028 defensive lineman a second offer from a Power-4 program.
With the exception of needing a strong close at a few positions, the Cyclones are pretty close to done with their 2026
A Kansas offensive lineman earned the first of what is now three Power-4 offers following an Iowa State camp session