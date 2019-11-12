Young's 15 Points Help ISU Recover, Pull Away from NIU
It was truly a tale of two halves Tuesday night for Iowa State, but Steve Prohm’s team saved the best for the final 20 minutes while surging to a 70-52 victory over Northern Illinois at Hilton Coli...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news