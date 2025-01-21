With Gray in fold, who are rest of ISU's priorities?

The second-ranked Cyclones dropped their first game in conference play on Saturday afternoon at West Virginia.
Iowa State head coach TJ Otzelberger and leading scorer Curtis Jones meet with the media following Saturday's road loss.
WVU Coliseum continues to be a house of horrors for second-ranked Iowa State, which dropped its ninth consecutive in
The Cyclones continue the Big 12 season Saturday at West Virginia. Get periodic updates, chat with fans in one spot.
With the winter transfer window in the books, each college football fan can sit back and take stock of the new names
The second-ranked Cyclones dropped their first game in conference play on Saturday afternoon at West Virginia.
Iowa State head coach TJ Otzelberger and leading scorer Curtis Jones meet with the media following Saturday's road loss.
WVU Coliseum continues to be a house of horrors for second-ranked Iowa State, which dropped its ninth consecutive in