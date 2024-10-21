With decision date in mind, Moore takes key visit to Ames

in other news
VIDEO: Matt Campbell post-game press conference (UCF)
Iowa State's head coach met with the media following a 38-35 victory over the Knights on Saturday night at Jack Trice
Final-minute rally hands ISU 38-35 win, extends streak to seven
A one-yard quarterback keeper for touchdown by Rocco Becht completed a fourth quarterback comeback from the Cyclones
GAME NIGHT: Iowa State vs. UCF
Iowa State hosts UCF in Big 12 play tonight. Get all of the coverage live from Jack Trice Stadium in one spot.
I-State volleyball dominant in sweep of Texas Tech
A pair of hungry Big 12 teams in the Cyclones and Red Raiders met up looking to end three-match losing streaks Friday at
The Ultimate Preview: Iowa State vs. UCF
As the old saying goes, ‘great defense beats a great offense’, and that will be put to the test on Saturday night when
