A Cy-Hawk Day visit to Iowa State on Saturday helped land a Wisconsin high school prospect in the 2021 class his first scholarship offer of the recruiting process.

Wauwatosa East junior offensive lineman Marcus Mbow said his chat with Matt Campbell and the news the Cyclones’ head coach gave him was the highlight of a long day in Ames.

A 6-foot-5, 293-pound offensive tackle, Mbow said he didn’t even know ISU had been recruiting him until earlier this month.

In addition to his lone offer, Mbow has drawn Power-5 attention from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

