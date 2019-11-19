A Wisconsin defensive end prospect in the 2021 class returned to Ames for the second time in as many months this past Saturday and walked away with his first Power-5 offer.

Brookfield Central junior Hayden Nelson said he received the news from Iowa State’s head coach before the thrilling win over #19 Texas.

Up to this point, the 6-foot-4, 248-pound Nelson had MAC offers from the likes of Central Michigan, Kent State, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan.

Nelson said the one he received from the Cyclones is a game-changer. During his pre-game conversation with Campbell, the defensive end said he received high praise from the leader of the Cyclone program.

