The Cyclones hope to get a Class of 2020 recruit from the state of Michigan on campus soon for what would be the prospect's first-ever stop in Ames.

Southfield (Mich.) A&T junior Bryce Austin said the Cyclones have remained in touch since offering during his sophomore year.

The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Austin also has P5 offers from the likes of Boston College, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Pittsburgh and Syracuse. Out of those schools, he says BC and Purdue have shown the most interest.

That could change if Austin makes the trek to ISU in a month and a half and the defensive lineman sees everything first-hand.

