Already highly thought of coming into last month, Iowa State solidified its standing with a safety prospect in the 2020 class over the course of an unofficial visit.

Berwick Area (Pa.) rising senior Teagan Wilk got his first look at Ames on May 18th, saying it was an eye-opening experience for someone who had yet to visit the area.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Wilk is one of the Cyclones’ top targets at a position that’s been given a lot of emphasis for 2020. The three-star recruit has been assigned a 5.6 Rivals rating and is the seventh overall prospect in Pennsylvania.

Wilk’s lone Power-5 offer to date is from ISU, but the safety has several from the G5 ranks. One of those schools is East Carolina, which hosted Wilk on an official visit over the weekend. The Cyclones and ECU are in Wilk’s top-six, which was released last week and also included Old Dominion, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio) and UMass.

