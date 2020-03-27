MOST IMPACTED

Kansas made the most of a difficult situation as the recruiting staff quickly used technology and social media to host a virtual junior day for its top-25 prospects that would have normally made plans to be in Lawrence for the weekend. The event featured TikTok and video chats with members of the coaching staff, including Les Miles, as well as campus tours and close-up looks at some of the campuses’ lesser-known features. That’s already translated to a commitment from the state’s top running back, Devin Neal, who credited the virtual junior day for compelling him to make that call.

OKLAHOMA STATE

Oklahoma State was one of a handful of teams generating some buzz during February’s RCS stop in Houston. The Cowboys were one of the talks of the town as several prospects were anxiously awaiting visits this spring to get better acquainted with the coaches and the campus after receiving offers following their junior campaigns.

Some of the prospects impacted were three-star Oklahoma athlete Rejhan Tatum and Texas three-stars Jonathon Brooks and Ben Postma all mentioned possible visits to Oklahoma State at some point in the spring, but because of the coronavirus recruiting shutdown, those are opportunities indefinitely put on hold.

IOWA STATE

Iowa State was able to scoop up a commitment from its quarterback of the future in Austin’s Charles Wright right before this dead period, but the team has been less lucky with its recruiting efforts elsewhere. The Cyclones have been able to get a handful of targets on campus, but more pressing is the bevy of prospects across the region had spring visits planned to Ames, a group that includes three-star Missouri defensive lineman Howard Brown set to visit April 11-12; Illinois outside linebacker Tyler McLaurin on March 27-28 and Chicago three-star safety Benjamin Perry, who was inching closer to a decision.

LEAST IMPACTED

TEXAS

OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma is one of the national powers that had a bit of success getting elite talent on campus before the coronavirus shutdown. Foster and Wheaton have both been on campus — Foster on two separate occasions — as well as Rivals100 cornerback Latrell McCutchin, Rivals250 offensive tackle Reueben Fatheree and three-stars Andrew Mukubua and Terrence Cooks. More interesting to note is that McCutchin backed off his longtime Alabama commitment while in Norman. Adding a cherry on, Lincoln Riley and co. threw up the Bat Signal on March 22, signaling a new commitment for the Sooners. While it has yet to go public, there’s some reason to believe it could be good news involving a certain five-star quarterback.

