Instead of thinking of it as a recruiting visit, an SEC graduate transfer considered his weekend stop at Iowa State as a business trip on his way to finding a future destination.

Former Arkansas leading pass catcher La’Michael Pettway said his trip to Ames was more low-key than the ones he took coming out of high school and that was just fine with him.

The 6-foot-2, 219-pound Pettway led the Razorbacks with 30 catches for 499 yards and four scores, but the quarterback play in Fayetteville was a hot mess as four quarterbacks combined to throw more interceptions (18) than touchdowns (17).

A former three-star wide receiver coming out of Arkansas’ Nashville High School, Pettway also had offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Louisville, Ole Miss and Ohio State. He played for two head coaches during his three years in the SEC.

