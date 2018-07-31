Iowa State could be a fall visit stop for a rising junior wide receiver from the Nebraska high school ranks.

Bellevue West standout Zavier Betts hasn’t traveled to Ames for several months, but said the program still rates highly for him.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Betts has also secured offers from the likes of Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Purdue. The four-star prospect has a 5.9 Rivals rating, is considered the 10th wide receiver nationally and 58th overall recruit regardless of position.

The rising junior traveled to a pair of Nebraska camps and one at Auburn during the summer months, while also competing on his high school’s 7-on-7 team.

For more on Betts' recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



