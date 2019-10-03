News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-03 13:41:20 -0500') }} football Edit

What the players say: TCU week is big for Cyclones

Bill Seals • CycloneReport
@williamseals
Editor

Iowa State players met with the media in advance of the Cyclones' Big 12 opener against TCU. Here's what some of them had to say about the upcoming game with the Horned Frogs, last week's loss at B...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}