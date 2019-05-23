After becoming the first Power-5 program to offer an Illinois 2020 offensive lineman, Iowa State made the cut earlier this week as the big man released his list of favorites.

Cyclone position coach Jeff Myers visited Kevo Wesley’s school on Tuesday, the same day that the 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect released his top-eight.

In addition to I-State, Wesley’s seven other top schools included Arizona, Boston College, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Syracuse and Vanderbilt. He is a three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals rating and is considered the 14th overall recruit in Illinois for the 2020 class.

The Chicago lineman is such a big target for the Cyclones that he says head coach Matt Campbell has taken an active role in recruiting him.

For more on Wesley's recruitment and thoughts on the Iowa State program, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.