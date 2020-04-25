Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown focused on a final four
Entering his name into the Transfer Portal last week, Chaundee Brown has taken the final step towards a commitment. After spending three seasons at Wake Forest, Brown has trimmed his school list to a final group of four.
One of the more productive and experience high-major prospects to transfer this spring, Brown has heard from over 20 high-major programs over the past ten days. However, he has decided to take the next step towards a college commitment by narrowing his focus upon a group that consists of Gonzaga, Illinois, Iowa State and LSU.
Brown is a good-sized and strong bodied wing that can play both spots off of the ball along the perimeter. He has started 73 of the 84 games throughout his college career at the ACC program.
A former top-50 prospect, Brown is valued greatest for his toughness and versatility in the backcourt. As a junior, he averaged 12.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, while making close to 84-percent of his shots from the foul line.
Slated to sit out next season, Brown is hoping to either receive a waiver to play immediately or see the one-time transfer rule passed later this summer. A commitment could be made before the end of the month.