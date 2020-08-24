CycloneReport - Wade Taylor now focused on a final five

A 6-foot-1 lead guard out of the Dallas-Forth Worth region, Taylor is not entirely far off from his commitment. As he continues to ponder where he might play beginning next fall, Taylor has decided to trim his list to a group that consists of Iowa State , Oklahoma State, SMU , Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

One of the more offensively potent guards available, Wade Taylor has taken the final step prior to his college decision. After hearing from a bevy of regional powers throughout the years, Taylor has cut his list to a final five.

Running with the Southern Assault travel program this summer, Taylor is a low to the ground scorer that brings toughness and confidence to the floor. More of a scorer than playmaker, Taylor has shown the capacity to facilitate in recent months which has only cemented his standing further as a Rivals150 prospect.

Sitting as the 111th best prospect in American, and as the 20th rated point guard in the 2021 class, Taylor is a microwave scorer that can convert from all three levels. Not much for being an above the rim scorer, he does absorb contact well off the deck and off his feet. However, he remains at his best along the perimeter in which he has become known for throwing in a handful of 20-foot and out jumpers, regardless of whether a contested hand is in his face or not.

Entering his senior year at Lancaster High School, Taylor will now get down to making his college decision, one that could be made before September completes. Texas A&M holds the lead in the FutureCast for him, though his commitment will not come easy with some of the top local suitors prioritizing.