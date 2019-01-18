An eastern Iowa offensive lineman in the 2020 class will make his way to Ames for a basketball game tomorrow after visiting with a pair of Cyclone coaches earlier this week.

Cedar Rapids Xavier offensive lineman Josh Volk has had a Cyclone offer for several months and has emerged as a priority for the coaching staff, as evidenced by head coach Matt Campbell and assistant Tyson Veidt making the trek east on Tuesday.

Volk, who also has an offer from Iowa, is a three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating. He is considered the state’s third-ranked overall prospect in the 2020 class and the 25th offensive guard nationally.

The 6-foot-4, 297-pound Volk said he likes the message he continues to hear from the leader of the Cyclone program.

For more on Volk's upcoming unofficial visit and where his recruiting process currently is, check out a detailed story at ISU Confidential.