A focal point to the Cyclones' 2020 recruiting efforts is finding a potential long-term replacement to veteran defensive end JaQuan Bailey, and one of those targets took an unofficial visit to Ames over the weekend.

Kansas City Park Hill’s Johnny Wilson said he enjoyed a busy two days at Iowa State, which included getting to watch a pair of spring practices.



In addition to ISU, Wilson has Power-5 offers from Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. He is a three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating and is considered the 12th overall junior in Missouri and 33rd strongside defensive end nationally.

Wilson said the Cyclones have done several things to stick out amongst that pack of schools, including how the staff handled his visit weekend.

