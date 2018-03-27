Several high-level Power-5 programs are lining up for a four-star Class of 2019 safety out of the state of Ohio, and Iowa State got the opportunity to host the heralded prospect over the weekend.

Iowa State made its play for four-star safety Moses Douglass, of Springfield (Ohio) over the weekend, hosting the heralded prospect on an unofficial visit, and making up a lot of ground in the process.

Iowa State faces a tough battle for a signature from Douglass, as he currently has Power-5 offers from the likes of Alabama, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The unofficial visit was a nice start to that pursuit, says Douglass.

For more on Douglass' trip to Ames and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



