Published Mar 1, 2025
VIDEO: Tyrese Haliburton talks return to Iowa State
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Olympic Gold Medalist and former Cyclone great Tyrese Haliburton returned to Hilton Coliseum on Saturday to have a banner dropped in his honor and spoke to the media prior to ISU's game against Arizona.