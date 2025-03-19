VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger talks Iowa State's arrival in Milwaukee

The Cyclones' head coach met with the media upon arrival in Milwaukee for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
The Cyclones' head coach met with the media upon arrival in Milwaukee for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
The Cyclones went through an open practice at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday and their head coach stepped to the podium
Curtis Jones, Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic, Dishon Jackson and Joshua Jefferson speak to the media ahead of Thursday
The Cyclones took the floor in the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, late Thursday morning in anticipation of their
The Cyclones are dancing for the fourth time in as many years with TJ Otzelberger at the helm and the head coach met
Iowa State bounced back from a tough first half and secured a 68-63 victory over Princeton on Wednesday night in an NCAA
The Cyclones went through an open practice at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday and their head coach stepped to the podium
Curtis Jones, Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic, Dishon Jackson and Joshua Jefferson speak to the media ahead of Thursday
The Cyclones took the floor in the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, late Thursday morning in anticipation of their