VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger post-game press conference (TCU)

Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Saturday afternoon to break down his team's win over the Horned Frogs in Hilton Coliseum.
Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Saturday afternoon to break down his team's win over the Horned Frogs in Hilton Coliseum.
ISU is back home after a loss at 16th-ranked Kansas and is preparing for a Saturday game against TCU in Hilton Coliseum.
ISU's head coach meets with the media to look ahead to a home game against TCU on Saturday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.
A 2026 Minnesota athlete spent his second Saturday in Ames over a three-month span as he continues to evaluate an offer
Despite being without a key contributor, Iowa State had no trouble going on the road and recording a 72-52 victory over
The Iowa State women's basketball team continues the Big 12 season tonight at Cincinnati. Get all the updates here.
ISU is back home after a loss at 16th-ranked Kansas and is preparing for a Saturday game against TCU in Hilton Coliseum.
ISU's head coach meets with the media to look ahead to a home game against TCU on Saturday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.
A 2026 Minnesota athlete spent his second Saturday in Ames over a three-month span as he continues to evaluate an offer