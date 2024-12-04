Published Dec 4, 2024
VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger post-game press conference (Marquette)
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Wednesday night to break down his team's 11-point victory over the Golden Eagles to improve to 5-1 on the season.