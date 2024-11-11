VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger post-game press conference (Kansas City)

Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Monday night to break down his team's 26-point victory over the Roos to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Monday night to break down his team's 26-point victory over the Roos to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Cyclones recorded 461 total yards on Saturday night, including 383 passing from quarterback Rocco Becht, but that
Injuries are mounting in all three phases of Iowa State’s defense, and the number of those afflicted grew even more on
Heading to Kansas City to play in an NFL stadium Jaylin Noel was very familiar with, Iowa State knew it would get the
The Cyclones dropped their second consecutive game following seven consecutive victories, falling to the Jayhawks 45-36
Cyclone players Rocco Becht, Jaylin Noel, JR Singleton and Beau Freyler stepped to the podium inside Arrowhead Stadium
The Cyclones recorded 461 total yards on Saturday night, including 383 passing from quarterback Rocco Becht, but that
Injuries are mounting in all three phases of Iowa State’s defense, and the number of those afflicted grew even more on
Heading to Kansas City to play in an NFL stadium Jaylin Noel was very familiar with, Iowa State knew it would get the