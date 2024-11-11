Published Nov 11, 2024
VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger post-game press conference (Kansas City)
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
@williamseals
Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Monday night to break down his team's 26-point victory over the Roos to improve to 2-0 on the season.