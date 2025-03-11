VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger 3/11 media availability

ISU's head coach meets with the media following the team's practice in Kansas City on Tuesday morning and looked ahead to the start of postseason play tomorrow in the T-Mobile Center.
ISU's head coach meets with the media following the team's practice in Kansas City on Tuesday morning and looked ahead to the start of postseason play tomorrow in the T-Mobile Center.
ISU has arrived in Kansas City for this week's Big 12 Tournament and went through its first practice this morning in
A pair of Iowa State starters met with the media in Kansas City on Tuesday morning to look ahead to the start of the Big
ISU's head coach meets with the media following the team's practice in Kansas City on Tuesday morning and looked ahead
Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has three predictions on Iowa State invading Nebraska again,
Iowa State became the first of what’s now four Power-4 offers for a 2027 Wisconsin defensive end and will have the
ISU has arrived in Kansas City for this week's Big 12 Tournament and went through its first practice this morning in
A pair of Iowa State starters met with the media in Kansas City on Tuesday morning to look ahead to the start of the Big
ISU's head coach meets with the media following the team's practice in Kansas City on Tuesday morning and looked ahead