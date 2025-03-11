Published Mar 11, 2025
VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger 3/11 media availability
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
ISU's head coach meets with the media following the team's practice in Kansas City on Tuesday morning and looked ahead to the start of postseason play tomorrow in the T-Mobile Center.