Published Dec 20, 2024
VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger 12/20 media availability
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
ISU's head coach meets with the media to look ahead to Sunday's game against Morgan State and the Christmas break that leads up to a Big 12 opener at Colorado.