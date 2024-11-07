VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger 11/7 media availability

in other news
VIDEO: Matt Campbell pre-game press conference (Kansas week)
The leader of Iowa State's program met with the press on Tuesday afternoon for his weekly press conference, with this
Matt Campbell weekly press conference (Kansas)
ISU head coach Matt Campbell meets with the media for his weekly press conference Tuesday around Noon. Highlights here.
PFF First Look: Kansas
Iowa State's next opponent, the Jayhawks, has dealt with a series of near-misses throughout the conference season.
TRANSCRIPT: Otzelberger recaps season-opening win Delta Devils
The Cyclones opened the 2024-25 season on Monday night in dominant fashion rolling to a 39-point win over MVSU.
VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger post-game press conference (Mississippi Valley State)
Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Monday night to break down his team's 39-point victory over the Delta
Iowa State's head coach met with the media following a practice on Thursday morning in Hilton Coliseum, recapping his team's season opener while looking ahead to a return to the floor on Monday night against Kansas City.
