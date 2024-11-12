Published Nov 12, 2024
VIDEO: Taylor Mouser 11/12 media availability
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

For the fifth time during a game week this season, offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser met with the press on Tuesday morning to talk his side of the ball leading up to Saturday's Big 12 game vs. Cincinnnati.