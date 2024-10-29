Advertisement

Published Oct 29, 2024
VIDEO: Taylor Mouser 10/29 media availability
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
@williamseals
For the fourth time during a game week this season, offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser met with the press on Tuesday morning to talk his side of the ball leading up to Saturday's Big 12 game vs. Texas Tech.

