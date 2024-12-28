Published Dec 28, 2024
VIDEO: Singleton, Hansen talk Cyclones' win over Hurricanes
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Starting defensive lineman JR Singleton and Carson Hansen met with reporters outside Iowa State's locker room in the minutes following their post-game celebration of a win over Miami.