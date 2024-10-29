Advertisement
Published Oct 29, 2024
VIDEO: Matt Campbell pre-game press conference (Texas Tech week)
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The leader of Iowa State's program met with the press on Tuesday afternoon for his weekly press conference, with this one looking ahead to Saturday afternoon's home game versus the Red Raiders.

Iowa State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement