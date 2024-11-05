VIDEO: Matt Campbell pre-game press conference (Kansas week)

in other news
GAME NIGHT: Iowa State vs. Mississippi Valley State
The Cyclones open the 2024-25 season on Monday night hosting the Delta Devils. Get the in-arena updates in one spot.
Minnesota's Beckman becomes ISU's second 2026 pledge
A pair of game day visits during the season helped lay the foundation for a 2026 Minnesota offensive lineman’s Monday
VIDEO: Bill Fennelly post-game press conference (Chicago State)
Iowa State's veteran head coach speaks to the media following a 96-56 victory over the Cougars that opened the 2024-25
TRANSCRIPT: Fennelly recaps season-opening win over Chicago State
The Cyclones opened the 2024-25 season on Monday afternoon in dominant fashion rolling to a 40-point win over the
ISU depth on display during season-opening blowout win
Ten of eleven Iowa State players that saw the floor contributed in the scoring column during a season-opening 96-56
The leader of Iowa State's program met with the press on Tuesday afternoon for his weekly press conference, with this one looking ahead to Saturday afternoon's game against the Jayhawks in Kansas City.
