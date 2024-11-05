Advertisement

GAME NIGHT: Iowa State vs. Mississippi Valley State

GAME NIGHT: Iowa State vs. Mississippi Valley State

The Cyclones open the 2024-25 season on Monday night hosting the Delta Devils. Get the in-arena updates in one spot.

 • Bill Seals
Minnesota's Beckman becomes ISU's second 2026 pledge

Minnesota's Beckman becomes ISU's second 2026 pledge

A pair of game day visits during the season helped lay the foundation for a 2026 Minnesota offensive lineman’s Monday

 • Bill Seals
VIDEO: Bill Fennelly post-game press conference (Chicago State)

VIDEO: Bill Fennelly post-game press conference (Chicago State)

Iowa State's veteran head coach speaks to the media following a 96-56 victory over the Cougars that opened the 2024-25

 • Bill Seals
TRANSCRIPT: Fennelly recaps season-opening win over Chicago State

TRANSCRIPT: Fennelly recaps season-opening win over Chicago State

The Cyclones opened the 2024-25 season on Monday afternoon in dominant fashion rolling to a 40-point win over the

 • Bill Seals
ISU depth on display during season-opening blowout win

ISU depth on display during season-opening blowout win

Ten of eleven Iowa State players that saw the floor contributed in the scoring column during a season-opening 96-56

 • Bill Seals

Published Nov 5, 2024
VIDEO: Matt Campbell pre-game press conference (Kansas week)
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
The leader of Iowa State's program met with the press on Tuesday afternoon for his weekly press conference, with this one looking ahead to Saturday afternoon's game against the Jayhawks in Kansas City.

