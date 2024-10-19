Advertisement

Published Oct 19, 2024
VIDEO: Matt Campbell post-game press conference (UCF)
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Iowa State's head coach met with the media following a 38-35 victory over the Knights on Saturday night at Jack Trice Stadium.

