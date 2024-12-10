Published Dec 10, 2024
VIDEO: Lipsey, Momcilovic look ahead to Thursday's Cy-Hawk Game
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Iowa State point guard Tamin Lipsey and wing Milan Momcilovic meet with the media to preview this year's Cy-Hawk Game, which will take place Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.