Published Dec 3, 2024
VIDEO: Jon Heacock 12/3 media availability
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Iowa State's longtime defensive coordinator was back in front of the press on Tuesday morning to talk his side of the ball leading up to Saturday's Big 12 title game against Arizona State.