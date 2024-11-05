VIDEO: Jon Heacock 11/5 media availability

in other news
GAME NIGHT: Iowa State vs. Mississippi Valley State
The Cyclones open the 2024-25 season on Monday night hosting the Delta Devils. Get the in-arena updates in one spot.
Minnesota's Beckman becomes ISU's second 2026 pledge
A pair of game day visits during the season helped lay the foundation for a 2026 Minnesota offensive lineman’s Monday
VIDEO: Bill Fennelly post-game press conference (Chicago State)
Iowa State's veteran head coach speaks to the media following a 96-56 victory over the Cougars that opened the 2024-25
TRANSCRIPT: Fennelly recaps season-opening win over Chicago State
The Cyclones opened the 2024-25 season on Monday afternoon in dominant fashion rolling to a 40-point win over the
ISU depth on display during season-opening blowout win
Ten of eleven Iowa State players that saw the floor contributed in the scoring column during a season-opening 96-56
Iowa State's longtime defensive coordinator was back in front of the press on Tuesday morning to talk his side of the ball leading up to Saturday's home contest against Kansas.
