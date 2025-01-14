Published Jan 14, 2025
VIDEO: Iowa State's Lipsey, Momcilovic preview Kansas
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Cyclone starters Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic look ahead to a top 10 matchup between Iowa State and Kansas on Wednesday night in Hilton Coliseum.