Published Mar 23, 2025
VIDEO: Iowa State post-game press conference (Ole Miss)
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Cyclone head coach TJ Otzelberger was joined on stage by Nate Heise and Curtis Jones following a 91-78 loss to the Rebels on Sunday evening.