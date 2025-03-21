VIDEO: Iowa State post-game press conference (Lipscomb)

Cyclone head coach TJ Otzelberger was joined on stage by Cade Kelderman, Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic following an 82-55 victory over Lipscomb on Friday afternoon.
Cyclone head coach TJ Otzelberger was joined on stage by Cade Kelderman, Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic following an 82-55 victory over Lipscomb on Friday afternoon.
An early 3-pointer settled Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic down in his Wisconsin return and set the stage for the
Several Cyclone players spoke to the media inside the locker room following a 27-point victory over the Bisons in the
The third-seeded Cyclones rolled past Lipscomb in the NCAA Tournament's round of 64 on Friday afternoon. Afterwards, ISU
Cyclone head coach TJ Otzelberger was joined on stage by Cade Kelderman, Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic following
Milwaukee-area native Milan Momcilovic finally got his shot to play at Fiserv Forum and made it count, scoring a game-
An early 3-pointer settled Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic down in his Wisconsin return and set the stage for the
Several Cyclone players spoke to the media inside the locker room following a 27-point victory over the Bisons in the
The third-seeded Cyclones rolled past Lipscomb in the NCAA Tournament's round of 64 on Friday afternoon. Afterwards, ISU