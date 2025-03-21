Published Mar 21, 2025
VIDEO: Iowa State post-game press conference (Lipscomb)
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Cyclone head coach TJ Otzelberger was joined on stage by Cade Kelderman, Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic following an 82-55 victory over Lipscomb on Friday afternoon.