Published Mar 1, 2025
VIDEO: Iowa State players talk 84-67 win over Wildcats
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Following the Cyclones' win over Arizona in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday evening, Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic met with the media to break down the game.