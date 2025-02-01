Published Feb 1, 2025
VIDEO: Iowa State players talk 80-61 loss to Wildcats
Embed content not available

Following their loss to Kansas State in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday afternoon, Tamin LIpsey and Curtis Jones met with the media to break down the game.