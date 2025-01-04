Published Jan 4, 2025
VIDEO: Iowa State players talk 74-55 victory over Bears
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Following their 19-point victory over Baylor in the Big 12 home opener on Saturday afternoon, Milan Momcilovic and Keshon Gilbert met with the media to break down the game.