Published Feb 7, 2025
VIDEO: ESPN's Seth Greenberg talks GameDay's return to ISU
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
For the first time in several years, ESPN's College GameDay studio show will return to Hilton Coliseum ahead of Iowa State's game against TCU. One of the show's hosts, Seth Greenberg, spoke on his trip back to Ames and the Cyclones as a team.