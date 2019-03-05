Versatile defensive ATH visits Iowa St.
Iowa State hosted a defensive prospect in the 2020 class last weekend a few weeks after offering the Minnesota native his first scholarship.
Barnesville junior Hunter Zenzen earned his first offer of the recruiting process from the Cyclones and followed that up with a trip to Ames this past Saturday, saying he enjoyed the connections he made with members of the staff.
The visit served to solidify the Cyclones’ early standing with the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Zenzen, who has also secured offers from North Dakota, North Dakota State and South Dakota to go along with interest from Iowa.
As a junior last season, Zenzen recorded 94 tackles and eight sacks during his team’s run to the state championship game.
Ames, Iowa‼️🌪 Thank you to the ISU coaching staff for a great day!! pic.twitter.com/ir06MYr7jc— Hunter Zenzen (@zenzen_10) March 3, 2019