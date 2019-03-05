Iowa State hosted a defensive prospect in the 2020 class last weekend a few weeks after offering the Minnesota native his first scholarship.

Barnesville junior Hunter Zenzen earned his first offer of the recruiting process from the Cyclones and followed that up with a trip to Ames this past Saturday, saying he enjoyed the connections he made with members of the staff.

The visit served to solidify the Cyclones’ early standing with the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Zenzen, who has also secured offers from North Dakota, North Dakota State and South Dakota to go along with interest from Iowa.

As a junior last season, Zenzen recorded 94 tackles and eight sacks during his team’s run to the state championship game.

